Left Menu

Maha: Cyclone kills five in Thane and Palghar districts

PTI | Thanepalghar | Updated: 18-05-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:07 IST
Maha: Cyclone kills five in Thane and Palghar districts
King's Circle, Mumbai [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

Five persons were killed in Thane and Palghar districts in various incidents related to cyclonic storm Tauktae, officials said on Tuesday.

While two persons were killed in Vasai taluka, three others died in Thane district, they said.

The deceased included a 51-year-old auto-rickshaw driver who was killed after a tree fell on his vehicle in the Valiv area of Palghar district on Monday, police said.

Besides, a 40-year-old man died after being crushed by cement blocks that fell from the roof of a house due to high winds in the Valiv area, they said.

In Thane, a 75-year-old woman was killed after a tree collapsed on her house in the Kashimira area due to heavy rains, police said.

A high compound wall of a housing complex collapsed in the Lokpuram area of Thane in the wee hours of Tuesday, but there was no casualty, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

As many as 337 houses, the majority of them in Dahanu taluka, was partially damaged in Palghar district due to heavy rains caused by the cyclone, district collector Manik Gursal said.

The buildings of two schools in Palghar and Wada were also damaged.

Officials said 34 electricity poles, mostly in Talasari taluka, were damaged in the cyclone besides two boats.

At least 200 people from 57 families from Vasai taluka were evacuated to safety on Monday, the Palghar collector said.

MSEDCL superintending engineer Kiran Nagavkar said nine of the total 38 sub-stations in the Palghar district were affected due to the cyclone.

He said the work to restore power slowed down as transmission cables got snapped after trees fell on them due to high-speed winds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim reports 209 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Sikkims COVID-19 tally surged to 11,689 as 209 more people tested positive for the virus while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 212, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.The new cases were reported from East Sikkim distr...

New York governor Cuomo's COVID book deal was worth than $5 million

New York Governor Andrew Cuomos contract with publishers for his book about dealing with the coronavirus pandemic was worth over 5 million, according to tax documents released by his office to the media on Monday.Cuomo was initially lauded ...

Nepal SC refuses to issue interim order on PM Oli's controversial oath

The Supreme Court of Nepal on Tuesday refused to issue an interim order on writ petitions, seeking scrapping of the May 14 oath of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana led single-bench did not issue any interi...

Indian navy hunts for 80 missing at sea after devastating cyclone

The Indian Navy mounted a massive air and sea rescue mission on Tuesday for 81 missing oil workers and crew whose barge sank in heavy seas following a powerful cyclone that tore up the west coast of the country.Around 180 of those on board ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021