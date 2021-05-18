Telangana inks pact with National Health Authority for Ayushman Bharath

Telangana Medical and Health department signed a MoU with the National Health Authority to join the Central government's Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM Jana Arogya Yojana) PM-JAY, an official release said on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed in the backdrop of the state government deciding to join the national scheme, it said.

''Accordingly, the state Medical and health department had finalised the guidelines for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the State. The CM (Chief Minister) has instructed the officials concerned to ensure extending of the medical services in tune with the guidelines,'' it said.

The Telangana BJP, in a statement, welcomed the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS government's move.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

