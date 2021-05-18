Left Menu

Light rains pulled down the mercury in the national capital with the maximum temperature settling at 30.8 degrees Celsius, nine notches below the seasons average, while the weather department has warned of squalls in the NCR region on Wednesday.As Cyclone Tauktae weakens further, its remnants will bring moderate rains to several parts of north India including the Delhi-NCR region, the Indian Meteorological Department IMD said on Tuesday.Tomorrow, it will stretch from Rajasthan to Haryana.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:25 IST
Light rains bring down mercury in Delhi; Squalls likely in NCR region on Wednesday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Light rains pulled down the mercury in the national capital with the maximum temperature settling at 30.8 degrees Celsius, nine notches below the season's average, while the weather department has warned of squalls in the NCR region on Wednesday.

As Cyclone Tauktae weakens further, its remnants will bring moderate rains to several parts of north India including the Delhi-NCR region, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

''Tomorrow, it will stretch from Rajasthan to Haryana. Due to this, east and west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, the Delhi-NCR region will witness moderate rain. There is a possibility of heavy rains in some parts of Delhi,'' said Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD. The IMD has issued an orange colour-coded warning for Wednesday for the NCR region with a forecast of rains and squally winds of 50-60 km per hour. It has predicted thunderstorms with rain for Thursday.

The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or danger to life.

Orange is for weather conditions that can impact significantly, while yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 PM was 70 percent.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category on Tuesday. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7.05 pm stood at 84. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

