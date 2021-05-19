Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Southern districts in Rajasthan receive heavy rains

The cyclonic storm entered southern Rajasthan late on Tuesday night causing heavy rains in the region and it was centred 60 km southwest of Udaipur on Wednesday morning, a spokesman of the regional Meteorological Department said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-05-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 13:58 IST
Cyclone Tauktae has triggered heavy rains in southern districts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours while it is expected to weaken in the next 12 hours, Met officials said on Wednesday. In the next 12 hours, the cyclone is expected to weaken and turn into a low pressure area and move to northeast Rajasthan, he said. The cyclone caused 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall at some places in the southern districts of the state in the last 24 hours, as per the Met department. Veja of Dungarpur recorded 232 mm of rainfall, Kanwa received 144 mm rainfall, Deval 142 mm, Dungarpur tehsil 139 mm and 133 mm rainfall was recorded in Dhambola, it added.

Light rain accompanied by gusty winds was recorded in Jaipur on Tuesday night as well as on Wednesday morning. The state capital recorded more than 38.5 mm rainfall during this period which led to a significant drop in the maximum temperature, the spokesman said.

According to the Met department, light to moderate intermittent rains are expected in Ajmer, Jaipur and some districts of Bharatpur division in the next 24 hours.

