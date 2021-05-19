Left Menu

Tata Projects secures Rs 2,000 crore order from Chennai Metro

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:07 IST
Tata Projects has won an order from the Chennai Metro Rail to build a nine-kilometre underground stretch with four stations for an estimated cost of Rs 1,999 crore.

The project is part of the phase 2/corridor 3 of the Chennai metro and falls between Venugopal Nagar and Kellys Station, the company said on Wednesday without revealing the order value.

A source at the company said the project is for Rs 1,999 crore.

The work involves construction of the nine-kilometre twin bored tunnels, totalling 18 kilometres, from Venugopal Nagar to Kellys Station. The work has to be completed in four years.

It also involves construction of the diaphragm walls of the station box and entry/exit structures of the Madhavaram Milk Colony, Murari Hospital, Ayanavaram and Purasaiwakkam High Road stations, including launching and retrieval shafts as required at these stations.

Raman Kapil, vice-president and head of metros & tunnels business unit at Tata Projects, said they have received the letter of acceptance from the Chennai metro authorities.

Tata Project is also executing underground metro projects in Mumbai and Pune, and has completed Lucknow Metro's underground section.

Tata Projects operates through its four strategic business groups -- industrial systems, core infra, urban infra and services unit.

The company undertakes turnkey projects for power generation companies, power transmission and distribution systems, fully integrated rail and metro systems, commercial buildings and airports, and chemical plants, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

