Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Afghanistan - USGS

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with tremors felt in the capital Kabul.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake hit at a depth of 17.6 km (11 miles) and its epicenter was in eastern Afghanistan.

