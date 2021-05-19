Brookfield Properties begins vaccination drive in Chennai

Real estate services company Brookfield Properties has commenced a vaccination drive across its campuses beginning with Chennai, the company said on Wednesday.

The vaccination drive for people above the age of 45 years commenced today in association with Greater Chennai Corporation at Millenia Business Park-II here.

Brookfield Properties has arranged the vaccination by partnering with healthcare providers and with government-run agencies, a company statement said.

The vaccination camps were conducted in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it said.

After Chennai, the company plans to hold similar exercises in Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

Brookfield Properties said it was prepared to extend workplace vaccination for occupants.

The company would be facilitating arrangements for the occupants who plan to host vaccination camps at their premises in line with guidelines laid down by the government, the statement added.

