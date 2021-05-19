Low-pressure may intensify into cyclonic storm, hit Bengal, Odisha

A low-pressure area is very likely to form over North Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal on May 22 and intensify into a cyclonic storm, the Met Department said here on Wednesday.

The system is very likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal-Odisha coasts around May 26 evening, Regional Met Director GK Das said.

The low-pressure area, after formation on May 22, is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to commence from May 25 in the coastal districts of West Bengal, he said.

Rainfall is likely to increase significantly over all the south Bengal districts and intensify thereafter, Das said.

Warning that sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough, the Met Department advised fishermen not to venture into the Bay of Bengal from May 24.

