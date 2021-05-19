Left Menu

Asymptomatic infections able to spread flu to household contacts: Study

“For this reason, authors of the study believe asymptomatic infections to be an important driver of flu transmission,” the statement read on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:27 IST
Asymptomatic infections able to spread flu to household contacts: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A new study published in Lancet Global Health has revealed asymptomatic individuals were also able to spread flu, transmitting it to about 6% of household contacts.

"For this reason, authors of the study believe asymptomatic infections to be an important driver of flu transmission," the statement read on Wednesday.

The study was conducted by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU), and WITS Agincourt HDSS, in partnership with the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which also funded the study.

The study evaluated the community burden and transmission of influenza (flu) from 2017 to 2018 in a rural and an urban South Africa community.

The NICD stated that approximately 100 randomly selected households were enrolled each year and observed for a period of 10 months.

A total of 81 430 samples were collected from 1 116 participants in 225 households, of which 79% (178 out of 225 households) had at least one person who tested flu positive.

"In each year, three out of four households have at least one person infected with flu each year. Therefore, flu is very common."

Meanwhile, according to the findings, over half of the flu infections were symptomatic, indicating that a high number of asymptomatic flu infections were present.

Children and flu

The study has also shown that the burden of laboratory-confirmed flu was high in both the rural and urban African setting, with over three-quarters of households and more than one in three individuals experiencing at least one flu infection each year.

"It is important to note that the flu incidence risk was similar between the rural and urban areas who participated in the study."

Meanwhile, repeated flu infections within the same annual flu epidemic, particularly in children, were a common occurrence in more than 15% of those infected.

"With young children also experiencing the highest-burden of flu infection and symptomatic illness, this group was more likely to spread the flu to others in their household, in comparison to other age groups."

Influenza-associated influenza-like illness

Medically attended influenza-associated influenza-like illness (ILI), defined as fever and cough, suggest that the flu disease burden in the community may be substantially higher than that observed through facility-based surveillance.

"Understanding the community burden and transmission of seasonal influenza is critical to guide vaccination programmes and non-pharmaceutical interventions, not to mention informing pandemic preparedness."

The statement said a similar study to examine the burden and transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in the same communities, including the role of asymptomatic infections, in the spread of COVID-19, was initiated in July 2020.

The results of this study are expected in the coming months.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House: Biden tells Israeli leader that he expects significant de-escalation” Wednesday on path to cease-fire.

White House Biden tells Israeli leader that he expects significant de-escalation Wednesday on path to cease-fire....

Former NSG chief J K Dutt, who led commandos during 2008 Mumbai terror attack, dies of COVID-19: Sources.

Former NSG chief J K Dutt, who led commandos during 2008 Mumbai terror attack, dies of COVID-19 Sources....

German Bund yield drops as crypto turmoil drives demand for safe assets

Germanys benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell from a two-year high on Wednesday, as a sharp fall in digital currencies forced investors to return to safe-haven debt markets. Euro zone government bond yields had risen for much of the session on...

Israel fires at south Lebanon in response to rocket launches - Israeli military

Israel fired artillery at targets in Lebanon on Wednesday after four rockets were launched towards Israel from Lebanese territory, the Israeli military said.Israels missile defences intercepted one of the projectiles and the rest most likel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021