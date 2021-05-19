Left Menu

Panic grips Jammu locality after garbage inside sewage drain catches fire

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:25 IST
Panic grips Jammu locality after garbage inside sewage drain catches fire

Panic gripped Shalimar locality in the heart of the city on Wednesday when dumped garbage inside a sewage drain caught fire, officials said.

The problem started when smoke started coming out from the mainholes covering the drain and also filling the houses in the locality adjacent to Indira Chowk around 1.45 pm, the officials said.

“We received a call and rushed fire tenders to fill the drain with water to put off the smouldering fire…we are still on the job,” an official of the fire and emergency department said four hours after the incident.

Requesting people not to dump garbage inside drains in future, he said the waste material caught fire and the smoke filled the atmosphere, including the house-holds that have connected their kitchen drains with the main sewage through pipes.

Some residents claimed that their plastic pipes at their houses melted due to overheating.

The entire area including the locality opposite SMGS hospital’s main gate was affected by the smoke emanating from the drain, forcing the residents to come out of their homes, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU top envoy to Iran nuclear talks says confident deal will be reached

The EU official leading talks to revive Irans nuclear deal said on Wednesday he was quite sure an agreement would be reached as the negotiations adjourned for a week. The talks resumed in Vienna on May 7 with the remaining parties to the de...

Govt's decision to hike DAP fertiliser subsidy by 140 per cent 'historic': BJP

The BJP on Wednesday termed the governments decision to hike the subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140 per cent historic and asserted that this underlines its sensitivity to farmers as it has ensured that they are not burdened with rising intern...

Maha: Three killed in separate incidents of attack by tigers

Three persons were killed by tigers in separate incidents in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, officials said.In another incident, a forest guard was attacked by a tiger in the Saoli forest range in the evening but survived, ...

CM does not speak for India, EAM after Singapore objects to Kejriwal's remark on COVID-19 variant; AAP, BJP spar

A diplomatic and political row erupted on Wednesday over Arvind Kejriwals remark about a new form of COVID-19 in Singapore prompting the Union government to assert that the Delhi chief minister does not speak for India after the city-state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021