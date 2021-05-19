Left Menu

Germany helps kick off $1 bln conservation fund as biodiversity targets missed

Germany helped launch a new billion-dollar fund on Wednesday to tackle rapidly depleting global biodiversity, as countries missed key land and marine conservation targets but prepare to ramp up efforts in the decade ahead. Protecting biodiversity has risen up the global agenda, not least because scientists say the destruction of remote natural habitats facilitates the spread of diseases such as the new coronavirus to humans as they come into closer contact with other species.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:01 IST
Germany helps kick off $1 bln conservation fund as biodiversity targets missed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany helped launch a new billion-dollar fund on Wednesday to tackle rapidly depleting global biodiversity, as countries missed key land and marine conservation targets but prepare to ramp up efforts in the decade ahead.

Protecting biodiversity has risen up the global agenda, not least because scientists say the destruction of remote natural habitats facilitates the spread of diseases such as the new coronavirus to humans as they come into closer contact with other species. The United Nations hopes to secure an agreement at the next Biodiversity Convention meeting in China in October to protect and conserve 30% of the Earth's land and water by 2030.

"The concept of '30 by 30' is quite a big political ask, but we need these kinds of targets because they are a perfect way to harness political will," said James Hardcastle, a conservationist at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), referring to the campaign by its tagline. "We have good hopes for an agreement, but we absolutely must see a commitment to effective conservation, and that includes equity and fairness," he said.

Since 2010, countries have collectively managed to add almost 21 million sq km - an area the size of Russia - to the global network of protected lands, bringing the current total to nearly 17% of the Earth's landmass, according to a progress report published this week by the IUCN. Yet less than 8% of these lands are connected - something considered crucial for ecological processes and the safe movement of wildlife. Marine conservation areas lag at 7%, below the 2020 target of 10%.

RELIABLE FUNDING Boosting these figures to hit the 30% target will need international cooperation and financing, experts said. Already 50 countries, including the United States, have pledged to support the "30 by 30" initiative, but with few specifics.

Public and private investors on Wednesday kicked off the Legacy Landscapes Fund (LLF), which has an initial target capital raise of $1 billion. The goal of the fund is to "provide lasting, reliable core funding for at least 30 top biodiversity hotspots in Africa, Asia and Latin America," said Gerd Müller, Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Seeded initially with $99 million from the German government, and $30 million from private investors, the fund is actively seeking other public and private donors, it said. Experts say the biggest threats to biodiversity are human activities such as deforestation, pollution, overhunting and fishing, and other factors like invasive species.

An estimated two million species are known to scientists, and of those, around half face extinction in coming decades. Millions of unknown species could meet a similar fate. Scientists have called for greater public awareness of this looming mass extinction.

A new survey by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Economist Intelligence Unit found public sentiment is shifting in favour of conservation, most dramatically in emerging markets such as India and Indonesia, where news coverage, Google searches and public petitions related to biodiversity and nature loss have shot up in recent years. (Additional reporting by Madeline Chambers in Berlin Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU top envoy to Iran nuclear talks says confident deal will be reached

The EU official leading talks to revive Irans nuclear deal said on Wednesday he was quite sure an agreement would be reached as the negotiations adjourned for a week. The talks resumed in Vienna on May 7 with the remaining parties to the de...

Govt's decision to hike DAP fertiliser subsidy by 140 per cent 'historic': BJP

The BJP on Wednesday termed the governments decision to hike the subsidy on DAP fertiliser by 140 per cent historic and asserted that this underlines its sensitivity to farmers as it has ensured that they are not burdened with rising intern...

Maha: Three killed in separate incidents of attack by tigers

Three persons were killed by tigers in separate incidents in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, officials said.In another incident, a forest guard was attacked by a tiger in the Saoli forest range in the evening but survived, ...

CM does not speak for India, EAM after Singapore objects to Kejriwal's remark on COVID-19 variant; AAP, BJP spar

A diplomatic and political row erupted on Wednesday over Arvind Kejriwals remark about a new form of COVID-19 in Singapore prompting the Union government to assert that the Delhi chief minister does not speak for India after the city-state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021