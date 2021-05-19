Left Menu

DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born

Spanish researchers set out on Wednesday to settle the dispute over the true origins of Christopher Columbus after various theories in the past decades claimed the explorer hailed from Portugal or Spain, rather than Italy, as most scholars agree.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:14 IST
DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spanish researchers set out on Wednesday to settle the dispute over the true origins of Christopher Columbus after various theories in the past decades claimed the explorer hailed from Portugal or Spain, rather than Italy, as most scholars agree. "There is no doubt on our part (about his Italian origin), but we can provide objective data that can ... close a series of existing theories," Jose Antonio Lorente, lead scientist of the DNA study at the University of Granada, told a video news conference.

Historians believe Columbus was born in Genoa in 1451. The university hosted a meeting of proponents of alternative theories about Columbus' birthplace, that include Spain's Valencia, Espinosa de Henares, Galicia and Mallorca, Portugal's Alentejo region and a few other places.

"I hope (with this research) we will come to the conclusion that unites us in our common objective, which is to demonstrate that Columbus was a Spanish nobleman and not a Genoese sailor," said Alfonso Sanz, an amateur history researcher and author, who says Columbus was born in Espinosa de Henares in central Spain. The results of the final stage of DNA research on tiny samples of what scientists believe are the remains of Columbus, his son Fernando and his brother Diego, will be analysed independently by laboratories in Europe and the Americas, and should be published in October.

The first samples were collected in 2004-2005 and the DNA analysis will now resume after a 16-year hiatus due to technology challenges, which meant too much of the precious sample material would be wasted in exchange for too little data. "Our team agreed on an ethical approach ... wait for a technological development that has now happened," said Lorente.

Columbus died in Valladolid in Spain in 1506, but wished to be buried on the island of Hispaniola that is today shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti. His remains were taken there in 1542, then moved to Cuba in 1795 and then to Seville in 1898.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pioneering comic Paul Mooney, a writer for Pryor, dies at 79

Paul Mooney, a boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryors longtime writing partner and whose sage, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up, has died. He was 79.Cassandra Williams, Mooneys pub...

Golf-Stricker wants Woods as U.S. Ryder Cup team vice-captain

Steve Stricker wants Tiger Woods to be an integral part of the United States team at this years Ryder Cup, the American captain said on Wednesday.Stricker is not thinking of picking Woods as a player, but plans to bring him on board as a vi...

Trump vows to overcome latest 'unfair attack' by New York criminal probe

Washington US, May 19 ANISputnik Former President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to overcome a criminal probe being launched into his business empire by the New York State Attorney General. They failed to stop me in Washington, so they turned...

COVID-19: Haryana records 153 fatalities, 6,818 fresh cases

Haryana on Wednesday reported 153 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, taking its cumulative death toll to 7,076, and 6,818 new cases, pushing the states infection tally to 7,16,507.According to the health departments daily bulletin, the latest death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021