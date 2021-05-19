Left Menu

Odisha alerts coastal districts amid cyclone warning

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:39 IST
Odisha alerts coastal districts amid cyclone warning
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Wednesday asked the collectors of coastal districts to remain alert and make necessary arrangements in the wake of the weather department's forecast of a possible cyclone on May 26.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena held a meeting with the district collectors and SPs, besides speaking to the senior officials of the local meteorological office, NDRF, ODRAF, the Odisha Police and the fire brigade, among others.

''There is no confirmed information that the cyclone will make landfall on the Odisha coast. We have received some preliminary reports from IMD which predicted a possible cyclonic storm in Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 26,'' Jena told reporters after the meeting.

''There is also no information about which districts are likely to be hit by the possible calamity,'' he added.

Jena said that he is in constant touch with IMD DG Mrutunjay Mohapatra and Regional Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas.

The collectors have been informed about the IMD's forecast and all are asked to remain vigilant on the emerging situation, he said.

''Some news channels are showing possible wind speed, the possible location of landfall and other related stories, which have no basis,'' he noted.

A low-pressure area is very likely to form over North Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal on May 22 and intensify into a cyclonic storm, the Met Department said.

The system is very likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal-Odisha coasts around May 26 evening.

The low-pressure area, after formation on May 22, is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours.

''It is premature to forecast the place of landfall of the possible cyclone. The models now indicate that a cyclonic storm will be formed in West Bengal-Odisha coast,'' Mohapatra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pioneering comic Paul Mooney, a writer for Pryor, dies at 79

Paul Mooney, a boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryors longtime writing partner and whose sage, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up, has died. He was 79.Cassandra Williams, Mooneys pub...

Golf-Stricker wants Woods as U.S. Ryder Cup team vice-captain

Steve Stricker wants Tiger Woods to be an integral part of the United States team at this years Ryder Cup, the American captain said on Wednesday.Stricker is not thinking of picking Woods as a player, but plans to bring him on board as a vi...

Trump vows to overcome latest 'unfair attack' by New York criminal probe

Washington US, May 19 ANISputnik Former President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to overcome a criminal probe being launched into his business empire by the New York State Attorney General. They failed to stop me in Washington, so they turned...

COVID-19: Haryana records 153 fatalities, 6,818 fresh cases

Haryana on Wednesday reported 153 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, taking its cumulative death toll to 7,076, and 6,818 new cases, pushing the states infection tally to 7,16,507.According to the health departments daily bulletin, the latest death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021