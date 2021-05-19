Tauktae: One dead, three injured as heavy rains lash Rajasthan

One person died and three others were injured due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds after cyclone Tauktae hit Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday.

The cyclone arrived in the state on Tuesday night and its impact was seen in various far-flung districts of the state on Wednesday as well.

Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Bharatpur divisions recorded moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday, the meteorological department said.

In the Veja area, located around 25 kilometers from Dungarpur district, a record 232 mm rainfall was registered in the past 24 hours due to cyclonic effect, it said.

The impact of cyclone was huge in the Merta block of Nagaur district where a hut collapsed due to rainfall and windstorm, killing an eight- year-old girl while her pregnant mother and two sisters were severely injured, police said.

According to the meteorological department, rainfall between 100 to 144 mm was recorded in Dewal area of Dungarpur, Aspur, Kanba and Gogunda areas of Udaipur from Tuesday night.

In Udaipur, 70 mm of rainfall was recorded during the night.

On Wednesday, from 8.30 am to 6 pm, 66.5 mm of rain was recorded in Alwar, followed by 66 mm in Sikar, 39.2 mm in Ajmer and 37.2 in Jaipur, the MeT office said.

Due to the continuous rainfall, the water level in the water bodies in Udaipur has risen, it said.

The water level in Pichola Lake has gone up to 8.5 feet, whereas the water level in Lake Fateh Sagar has reached 7.5 feet till Wednesday afternoon, while floodgates of Swaroop Sagar lake were opened after the water level rose, the MeT department said.

Trees, electricity poles were uprooted while tin sheds were blown away in Mount Abu, Dungarpur, Ajmer and other parts of the state. Streets turned into rivers in Dungarpur, Udaipur, Ajmer and in some places in other districts. A road caved in in Jaipur due to the rainfall, it said.

Rain and cloud cover brought down the mercury in most districts of the state. With 15.8 degrees Celsius, Pali district recorded the lowest night temperature in the state.

Night temperature in Sikar was recorded at 18.5 degrees Celsius, 19.5 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 20.4 degrees Celsius in Jaipur and 21.2 degrees Celsius in Udaipur.

Jaisalmer was the hottest place in the state at 37 degree Celsius. All other major cities in the state recorded the maximum temperature between 21 to 31 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.

Director of Meteorological Department Radheshyam Sharma said the cyclone after entering the state on Tuesday night has weakened but is still prevalent as a depression over south east Rajasthan.

''Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur will witness the impact of cyclone today and may witness heavy rainfall in the next 12 to 24 hours while districts of north eastern Rajasthan will witness mild to medium rainfall in the next 24 hours," he said.

The cyclonic impact will reduce in the state on Thursday and most districts will remain dry except the Bharatpur division where light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur during the day, the MeT office said.

