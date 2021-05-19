Left Menu

EU lawmakers call for 'climate justice', shy away from links to migration

The European Parliament on Wednesday approved a report calling on the United Nations to develop a global legal framework for climate justice. It also urged Brussels to do more to address the links between human rights and climate issues in its own policies, including by creating a list of countries where it will increase support for activists and indigenous peoples defending the environment.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 23:17 IST
EU lawmakers call for 'climate justice', shy away from links to migration

European Union lawmakers on Wednesday called on the bloc to do more to address 'climate justice', but rejected a separate call to increase EU support for developing countries grappling with climate change, over a dispute on migration.

'Climate justice' addresses the unequal distribution of climate change impacts, like devastating storms and rising seas, which hit hardest many communities who have done the least to cause global warming - including developing countries, indigenous peoples and future generations. The European Parliament on Wednesday approved a report calling on the United Nations to develop a global legal framework for climate justice.

It also urged Brussels to do more to address the links between human rights and climate issues in its own policies, including by creating a list of countries where it will increase support for activists and indigenous peoples defending the environment. "We want to see us take a major step forward when it comes to connecting human rights and destruction of the environment," said Maria Soraya Rodriguez Ramos, the Spanish lawmaker who drafted the report.

Meanwhile, the Parliament rejected a separate report addressing the impact of climate change on developing countries and calling for an increase in EU finance to help them cope. The EU and its member countries are, taken together, the biggest provider of climate finance to developing countries. However, all large economies are under pressure to raise their contributions, a move seen as crucial to unlocking faster emissions cuts in emerging economies.

Lawmakers narrowly rejected the report, with 255 votes in favour, 260 against and 170 abstentions. Green lawmakers - of whom there are more than 100 - abstained because sections saying the EU should recognise climate-induced migration as a legal basis for providing asylum were removed by the centre-right EPP group. French Green lawmaker Caroline Roose said the text had been weakened too much to support.

"The protection of climate displaced persons is a priority for our group," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook to testify Friday as Epic trial nears end

Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the witness stand this Friday in a high-stakes courtroom battle over the lucrative commissions the iPhone maker has been raking in from its mobile app store.The timing of Cooks highly anticipated testimony was c...

Brazil reviews emergency use request for vaccine made by China's CanSino

Brazils health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday it was reviewing a request for the emergency use of the COVID-19 single-shot vaccine developed by Chinese laboratory CanSino Biologics. Anvisa said it received the request late on Tuesday fr...

Motor racing-Bond stunt driver Hawkins has a new mission at Aston Martin

James Bond movie stunt driver and W Series racer Jessica Hawkins joined the Aston Martin Formula One team on Wednesday as a driver ambassador. The team of four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll said in a statement that ...

CBI says HC order does not curtail scope of probe against Deshmukh

The CBI on Wednesday contended in the Bombay High Court that there were no constraints on the agency regarding the scope of its investigation against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.The Maharashtra government has moved the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021