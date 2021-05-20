Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Death toll in Gujarat goes up to 53

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-05-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 12:46 IST
Cyclone Tauktae: Death toll in Gujarat goes up to 53
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

As many as 53 people have lost their lives in incidents related to cyclone Tauktae in different parts of Gujarat, officials said on Thursday.

Most of the casualties were due to incidents of wall collapse due to the cyclone, which made landfall on Monday night near Una town in Gir-Somnath and wreaked havoc for around 28 hours before it weakened into a depression, an official from the State Emergency Operations Centre said.

''As per the latest available information, as many as 53 people have lost their lives in various cyclone-related incidents across Gujarat,'' state relief commissioner Harshad Kumar Patel said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-affected districts of Gujarat and announced a package of Rs 1,000 crore to carry out ''immediate relief activities''.

Later, the Gujarat government approved a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of those who have died due to various incidents related to cyclone Tauktae.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for those who were injured due to the cyclonic storm.

This compensation is in addition to the central government's compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons, said a government release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ageing China boosts private sector role as pensions time bomb ticks

China is tweaking its 1.2 trillion pension system to increase private sector involvement as its population ages rapidly and underfunding looms, but experts say fundamental changes are needed to provide adequate safety nets. The China Bankin...

EU top court's advocate general says Polish law on judges against EU treaty

Polands law introduced by the nationalist ruling coalition that allows the justice minister to second judges to higher courts and end that secondment at any moment is incompatible with EU treaties, the EU top courts advocate general said on...

Singapore tells Facebook, Twitter to carry correction notice on virus strain

Singapore on Thursday ordered Facebook and Twitter to carry a correction notice to users of the social media platforms in the country over what it says is a false statement about a new virus variant originating in Singapore.The ministry of ...

Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore cancelled due to pandemic- organisers

The Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit that was due to be held in Singapore next month has been cancelled, the organisers said on Thursday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.This years event, which is arranged by the International Institu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021