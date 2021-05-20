Left Menu

New imaging technology can detect nuclear, other radioactive threats in real-time

According to Bo Cederwall, a professor of physics at KTH, the new technology has a very high sensitivity and can detect gram-amounts of plutonium, depending on the application and the plutonium isotope composition, within a few seconds. The NGET system can be used in airports and seaports for the routine inspection of passengers and goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:17 IST
The new system called neutron-gamma emission tomography (NGET) enables quick 3D imaging of the source of neutron and gamma-ray emissions from weapons-grade plutonium and other special nuclear materials. Representative Image / Credit: Pixabay

Researchers at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, have unveiled a new three-dimensional imaging/scanning technology that can detect nuclear threats in real-time and could tackle global security threats from terrorism and the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The new system called neutron-gamma emission tomography (NGET) enables quick 3D imaging of the source of neutron and gamma-ray emissions from weapons-grade plutonium and other special nuclear materials.

The NGET technique measures the time and energy correlations between particles emitted in nuclear fission and uses machine learning algorithms to visualize their source. The system looks for coincidences of neutron and gamma-ray emissions, which when mapped together in real-time allow pinpointing their source.

According to Bo Cederwall, a professor of physics at KTH, the new technology has a very high sensitivity and can detect gram-amounts of plutonium, depending on the application and the plutonium isotope composition, within a few seconds. The NGET system can be used in airports and seaports for the routine inspection of passengers and goods.

In addition to detecting nuclear or other radioactive threats in real-time, the NGET system's enhanced capabilities can also be used to address nuclear accident scenarios such as leaks from nuclear facilities as well as for environmental radiological surveying. KTH researchers are looking into equipping drones with the NGET system for this purpose.

"In case of a radiological emergency, It is extremely important to be able to quickly map the radioactive contamination in the environment in order to protect the population in the best possible way," Cederwall noted.

The research is published in the journal Science Advances and featured in Science.

