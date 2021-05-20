Left Menu

Ventilation crucial in reducing COVID-19 transmission: Office of PSA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Well-ventilated spaces play a crucial role in diluting the COVID-19 viral load of infected air and help in decreasing the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser said on Thursday.

In its advisory 'Stop the Transmission, Crush the Pandemic--Masks, Distance, Sanitation, and Ventilation to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus', the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) said ventilation is a community defense that protects all of us at home or at work.

The advisory highlights the important role well-ventilated spaces play in diluting the viral load of infected air in poorly ventilated houses, offices, among others.

"Ventilation can decrease the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other," it said.

Just as smells can be diluted from the air through opening windows and doors and using exhaust systems, ventilating spaces with improved directional airflow decrease the accumulated viral land in the air, reducing the risk of transmission, the advisory explained.

"Ventilation is a community defense that protects all of us at home or at work. Introducing outdoor air in offices, homes, and larger public spaces are advised.

"Measures to improve ventilation in these spaces must be taken up on urgent priority in urban and rural areas alike, recommendations for hutments, homes, offices and large centralized buildings are given. Simple strategic placement of fans, open windows, and doors, even slightly open windows can introduce outdoor air and improve the air quality inside," it stated.

The introduction of cross ventilation and exhaust fans will be beneficial in curtailing the spread of the disease, it said.

In buildings with central air-management systems, improving central air filtration/increased filtration efficiency is especially helpful when enhanced outdoor air delivery options are limited.

In offices, auditoriums, shopping malls, among others, the use of gable fan systems and roof ventilators are recommended. Frequent cleaning and replacement of filters are highly recommended, it added.

Saliva and nasal discharge in the form of droplets and aerosols, by an infected person, while exhaling, talking, speaking, singing, laughing, coughing, or sneezing is the primary mode of virus transmission. An infected person who shows no symptoms can also transmit the virus.

People without symptoms can spread the virus. People should continue wearing masks, double masks, or N95 masks, it said in its advisory.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus infects a human host where it can multiply, in the absence of the host it cannot survive, and stopping the transmission of the virus from a person to another person will decrease the infection rate of the disease to a level where it can eventually die, it added.

