PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-05-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 14:08 IST
MP sees intermittent rains, cool winds due to cyclone Tauktae

Intermittent rains and cool winds were witnessed in most parts of Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours due to the moisture caused by cyclone Tauktae, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The weather turned pleasant in most parts of the central state, which is in the middle of summer, the official said.

''Almost the entire state received rainfall in the last 24 hours ending Thursday morning,'' senior meteorologist P K Saha of IMD Bhopal said.

Mangawan in Rewa district received the highest 80 mm showers in the eastern part of the state, while Ater in Bhind district received 65 mm rainfall in the west in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am, the official said.

Cyclone Tauktae has brought in moisture, causing rains and wind gusts, he said, adding that the temperatures have dropped, giving way to a pleasant weather with cool winds.

The lowest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 29.4 (-13.9) degrees Celsius at Sheopurkalan in Sheopur district, while the lowest minimum temperature 19.7 (-4.7) degree Celsius was recorded in Mandla district, he said.

According to the IMD forecast, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour (KMPH) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

