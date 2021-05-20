Truck falls into caved road in Delhi following heavy rainfall

A portion of the road along with the footpath near the Dhansa Stand Metro Sation caved in here following a drain burst in the area due to excess flow of continuous rainwater, officials said on Thursday, adding that a truck fell into the caved road. According to police, an information was received about the incident at around 1 am. Due to incessant rainfall Wednesday night, the road caved in and the rainwater entered inside many shops and buildings near the spot.

"A truck fell into the caved portion of the road. But no injury or loss of life was reported," a senior police officer said.

The truck was taken out by the authorities concerned and the State Disaster Response Force was also informed about the incident, he said.

People residing in three buildings near the spot were evacuated safely, he added.

"A portion of the road along with the footpath at Khaira Road near the Dhansa Stand Metro Station caved in late Wednesday night after a drain burst in the area due to excess flow of continuous rain water," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

The incident has also caused partial damage to an adjacent building. There has been no casualty or injury and senior DMRC officials are at the site to supervise the repair work, it said.

''Repair work of the caved in portion is in progress and all efforts shall be made to complete the work at the earliest. DMRC is now filling below the road with additional concrete to avoid the recurrence of this problem in the future. The contractor working in this project is M/s Paras Railtech Pvt Ltd.'' the DMRC stated.

A record 119.3 mm rainfall pounded Delhi under the impact of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a western disturbance in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday, breaking all the previous records for May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

This was double the previous record rainfall of 60 mm on May 24 in 1976.

The city had also recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 16 notches below normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951, it added.

