Maha: Leopard found dead in Tirora forest range in Gondia

A carcass of an adult leopard was found near a village in Tirora forest range of Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said on Thursday.

The decomposed carcass was found by a patrolling team near Malhi village under Kodelohara beat of Tirora forest range on Wednesday, the official said.

While all organs of the deceased animal were intact, some deep wounds were found on the right side of carcass, he said, adding that the predator may have died due to excessive bleeding.

A post-mortem was carried out and the carcass was disposed of as per the guidelines of NTCA, the official said.

