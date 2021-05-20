Delhi records maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, nine notches below the season's average, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 19.3 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the normal, it said.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 59 per cent. The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky on Friday. Delhi's air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category on Thursday. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7.05 pm stood at 64.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''. Delhi on Wednesday recorded 60 mm rainfall till 8:30 pm, the highest 24-hour precipitation in May in 35 years, under the impact of cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' and a western disturbance, the IMD had said. The city also recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, 16 notches below normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951, the IMD said.

The capital had recorded 60 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period on May 24 in 1976.

