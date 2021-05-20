Nineteen dead due to cyclone Tauktae in Maharashtra
- Country:
- India
Cyclone Tauktae claimed a total of 19 lives in Maharashtra while 37 persons were injured in cyclone-related incidents, the state disaster management authority said on Thursday evening.
Deaths were reported from seven districts, it said in a report.
Two people died in the coastal Ratnagiri district when an electric wire snapped and fell on them, while two died in tree fall incidents in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, it said.
The cause of death in other cases was not specified.
Raigad and Sindhudurg districts reported four deaths each, Thane and Palghar districts three each while Mumbai reported one death. All these are coastal districts.
The cyclone, which made landfall in Gujarat on Monday night, affected 10 districts in Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jalgaon
- Thane
- Sindhudurg
- Gujarat
- Ratnagiri district
- Mumbai
- Cyclone Tauktae
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Gujarat: After long gap, daily recoveries at 12,995 tad above fresh cases
Gujarat govt's steps to curb COVID-19 spread 'not enough': HC
Supply COVID-19 drugs, equipment to rural Gujarat: Congress
This Gujarat-based startup won India's Top 500 start-up award and has recycled more than 150K smartphones
Gujarat BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee, TMC