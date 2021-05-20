Left Menu

Air pollution costs each American $2,500 a year in healthcare - study

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 22:43 IST
Air pollution costs each American $2,500 a year in healthcare - study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, May 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Air pollution from fossil fuels costs each American an average of $2,500 a year in extra medical bills, researchers said on Thursday, as climate change hurts both health and finances.

The national pricetag was put at more than $820 billion a year, with air pollution contributing to an estimated 107,000 premature deaths annually, said the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), an environmental advocacy group, "The science is clear: the dangerous effects of climate change - and their profound costs to our health and our pocketbooks - will worsen each year we fail to curb the pollution," said the NDRC's Vijay Limaye.

The report used data from several dozen scientific papers to tally the overall cost of a changing climate on U.S. health. Heat waves, which can trigger strokes and exacerbate cardiovascular problems, cost the country $263 million a year, the report found, with wildfire smoke costing Americans $16 billion annually.

A wildfire in Los Angeles this week has fueled fears that California's wildfire season is becoming longer. Five of the six largest wildfires in the state's history occurred last year. Lyme disease and West Nile virus, more common with rising temperatures, contribute to roughly $2 billion in health costs annually, the report found.

On Tuesday, scientists estimated that Hurricane Sandy, which pummeled New York City and much of the East Coast in 2012, caused $63 billion in property damage, making it one of the most costly storms in U.S. history. At a virtual conference, Limaye said he hoped to convince lawmakers that climate change was more expensive than inaction.

"We've written this report to help policymakers, health professionals...to recognize the profound suffering and expensive health costs that can be avoided by cutting climate pollution," Limaye said. "A strong response to climate change is urgent and action is needed now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021