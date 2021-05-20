Left Menu

Five killed, 14 injured in rain-related incidents in UP's Sonbhadra

PTI | Soufli | Updated: 20-05-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 22:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five people were killed and 14 others injured in rain-related incidents here on Thursday, police said.

While Ranjan Kumar (24) died due to lightning in Kurchi village in the Dudhi area, Ramesh (22) and Nand Lal Yadav (22) died in similar incidents in the Chopan area, they said.

Mankunwari (35) died in Ahir Budhia village, while eight-year-old Lucky died in Chainpur village in the Babhni area in separate incidents of lightning, police said.

At least 14 persons were injured in thunderstorms and felling of trees in the district, sources said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Relief Commissioner to prepare a detailed report of the loss of lives and property in the rain-related incidents.

He said those affected by the rains should be provided immediate relief.

