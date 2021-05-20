Left Menu

Fire breaks out at govt office in central Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-05-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 23:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out on Thursday evening at the Bengal government's department of youth services and sports on the second floor of a four-storey British-era building here, an official said.

The flames, first spotted around 8.50 pm, had quickly taken two floors of the central Kolkata building in its grip, a fire department official said.

At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, he pointed out, adding that no one sustained injury in the incident.

''An short circuit probably caused the fire. Our officers are fighting tooth and nail to put it out,'' he said.

State fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose has reached the spot to supervise the operation, sources in his department said.

