Nineteen dead due to cyclone Tauktae in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 23:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cyclone Tauktae claimed a total of 19 lives in Maharashtra while 37 persons were injured in cyclone-related incidents, the state disaster management authority said on Thursday evening.

Deaths were reported from seven districts, it said in a report.

The cyclone, which made landfall in Gujarat on Monday night after passing along the western coast of the country, affected 10 districts in Maharashtra.

Two people died in the coastal Ratnagiri district when an electric wire snapped and fell on them, while two died in tree fall incidents in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, it said.

The cause of death in other cases was not specified.

Raigad and Sindhudurg districts reported four deaths each, Thane and Palghar districts three each while Mumbai reported one death. All these are coastal districts.

Eleven cattle were also killed in the cyclone in Maharashtra, the report said.

As many as 81 structures were fully damaged while 13,021 structures were partially damaged, the report said.

A total of 13,425 people were evacuated to safer places.

Raigad, south of Mumbai, has emerged as worst-hit district in the state.

Over 8,400 people had to be evacuated while 6,092 structures were partially damaged in the district.

In Sindhudurg district, which borders on Goa, 53 structures were completely damaged, highest in the state. PTI ND KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

