Road caves in near Delhi Metro station construction site; transport minister orders probe

A large portion of a road along with the footpath near a Delhi Metro station construction site caved in due to heavy rains a day before, prompting the city transport minister to order a probe into the incident, officials said on Thursday.

The cave-in on Wednesday near the under-construction Dhansa Stand Metro Station in west Delhi was so huge that a truck fell into it.

''Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday visited the DMRC site at Dhansa Stand Metro Station and Khaira Crossing where a large portion of road caved-in, damaging the nearby buildings during heavy rains last night,'' the transport department said in a statement.

A truck also fell into the huge pit caused due to cave-in of the road. Fortunately, no causalities have been reported, it said.

A record 119.3 mm rainfall pounded Delhi under the impact of cyclonic Tauktae and a western disturbance in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday, breaking all the previous records for May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

This was double the previous record rainfall of 60 mm on May 24 in 1976.

Police officials said they received information about the cave-in due to incessant rainfall on Wednesday night. The road caved-in and the rainwater entered many shops and buildings near the spot, they said.

''A truck fell into the caved-in portion of the road. But no injury or loss of life was reported,'' a senior police officer said.

The truck was taken out by the authorities and the State Disaster Response Force was also informed about the incident, he said.

People residing in three buildings near the spot were evacuated safely, he added.

The image of the caved-in street has been widely circulated on the social media.

''A portion of the road along with the footpath at Khaira Road near the Dhansa Stand Metro Station caved-in late Wednesday night after a drain burst in the area due to excess flow of continuous rain water,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

The incident also caused partial damage to an adjacent building. There has been no casualty or injury and senior DMRC officials are at the site to supervise the repair work, it said.

''Repair work of the caved-in portion is in progress and all efforts shall be made to complete the work at the earliest. DMRC is now filling below the road with additional concrete to avoid the recurrence of this problem in the future. The contractor working in this project is M/s Paras Railtech Pvt Ltd.'' the DMRC said.

Delhi transport minister visit to the site along with MD of DMRC; special commissioner transport department and senior officers of DJB, PWD and the area's SDM, officials said.

The transport minister later ordered an inquiry into the incident and said, ''strict action shall be taken against the negligent officials''.

''The transport department officials were directed to find reasons for repeated incident and to take necessary steps to prevent recurring of such incidents. The DMRC has already started filling up of the caved-in portion of the road. Marshals deployed at the site were also instructed to be on constant vigil till completion of restoration work,'' the transport department said.

PWD officials were directed to ''conduct survey for assessing the nature and extent of the damage to the nearby properties so that the adequate compensation can be paid to the affected persons by DMRC'', it said.

''The DMRC also assured to restore the damaged pipelines or drains of DJB and PWD by May 23 so that the water supply can be resumed to the affected colonies,'' the statement said.

Gahlot also directed DMRC Managing Director to expedite the Dhansa Stand Metro Station work and to ensure that the station is operationalised within one month of lifting lockdown measures. This will go a long way in facilitating the commuting requirements of local residents and rural populace, he said.

In a statement, the DJB said, ''Due to sudden collapse of a drain at the DMRC ongoing site at Khaira More Najafgarh, the 800 mm feeder water main to Daulatpur and Ujwa UGRs and a 500 mm distribution water line have been broken resulting closure of both these UGRs. ''The DMRC has taken up the repair work and water supply is like to be restored by May 24. Till then , water will be made available to the residents through tankers''. PTI AMP/KND VIT GVS RHL

