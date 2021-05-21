U.S. Treasury proposes global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%
21-05-2021
The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it proposed that a global minimum corporate tax rate should be at least 15%, telling an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) tax steering group meeting that it was seeking a higher rate.
"Treasury underscored that 15% is a floor and that discussions should continue to be ambitious and push that rate higher," the department said in a readout of the OECD meeting.
