Odd News Roundup: Cattle for raffle gets Thai town in moood for vaccines

Cattle for raffle gets Thai town in moood for vaccines

A district of northern Thailand has launched a raffle campaign for inoculated residents to win a live cow per week for the rest of the year, in a bid to boost the local COVID-19 vaccination drive. From next month, one lucky vaccinated villager in the Mae Chaem district of Chiang Mai province will be randomly chosen every week to win a young cow worth around 10,000 baht ($319).

