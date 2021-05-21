Left Menu

NASA to host EO Dashboard Hackathon to study COVID-19's environmental effects

Participants will also get a chance to interact with NASA, ESA, and JAXA experts in online chat rooms and submit their projects. The winning teams will also get an opportunity to incorporate their solutions into the EO Dashboard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-05-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 08:09 IST
The week-long virtual event will see participants creating virtual teams and solve various socioeconomic and environmental challenges using open data from the dashboard and other relevant sources. Image Credit: NASA
Building on the success of the Space Apps COVID-19 Challenge 2020, NASA along with the European Space Agency (ESA) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is hosting an Earth Observation (EO) Dashboard Hackathon to study the environmental effects of the measures taken in response to COVID-19 globally.

Coders, entrepreneurs, scientists, designers, storytellers, makers, builders, artists, technologists and space enthusiasts can participate in the Earth Observation Dashboard Hackathon which will take place from June 23-29. Registrations for the event are now open to all.

The week-long virtual event will see participants creating virtual teams and solve various socioeconomic and environmental challenges using open data from the dashboard and other relevant sources. The EO dashboard is an interactive data resource providing the public and policymakers with a unique tool to probe the short-term and long-term impacts of pandemic-related restrictions implemented around the world through the lens of Earth observation satellites.

Participants will also get a chance to interact with NASA, ESA, and JAXA experts in online chat rooms and submit their projects. The winning teams will also get an opportunity to incorporate their solutions into the EO Dashboard.

The challenge will cover the following topics:

  • Air quality
  • Water quality
  • Economic impact
  • Agricultural impact
  • Greenhouse gas
  • Interconnected Earth system impact
  • Social impact

"In the face of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the three agencies created the Earth Observing Dashboard to release the joint analysis results of satellite data last June. We would like to welcome many proposals to solve the challenges using this website," said Koji Terada, vice president and director general for the Space Technology Directorate I at JAXA.

