Odd News Roundup: Cattle for raffle gets Thai town in moood for vaccines
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Cattle for raffle gets Thai town in moood for vaccines
Advertisement
A district of northern Thailand has launched a raffle campaign for inoculated residents to win a live cow per week for the rest of the year, in a bid to boost the local COVID-19 vaccination drive. From next month, one lucky vaccinated villager in the Mae Chaem district of Chiang Mai province will be randomly chosen every week to win a young cow worth around 10,000 baht ($319).
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement