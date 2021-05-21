NGT directs MoEF to re-examine EC for development of modern poultry, egg market at Ghazipur

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to re-examine the environmental clearance for development of modern poultry and egg market adjacent to Ghazipur here after a plea alleged that the approval was given simply for a construction project.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, which did not issue notice, said the matter needs to be revisited by the MoEF's Expert Appraisal Committee which has given the clearance.

''From the impugned order and the proceedings before the EAC, the above issues do not appear to have been addressed. EAC is under obligation to do so in view of judgement of the Supreme Court... Thus, without further adjudication, the grant of EC needs to be revisited. We order accordingly. Till fresh consideration in the light of the above, the impugned EC may not be given effect. We have not considered necessary to issue notice as we are not adjudicating upon the issue and requiring the EAC to comply with the binding law on the point. However, the respondents are given liberty to move this Tribunal, if they are aggrieved by this order,'' the bench said.

The EACs' primary role in the environmental clearance (EC) process is to give recommendations to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on project proposals after considering the potential impacts of the project. The NGT was hearing a plea filed by animal rights activist Gauri Maulekhi against grant of Environmental Clearance by the Environment Ministry for development of Modern Poultry & Egg Market at B-1 Pocket, adjacent to NH-24 Ghazipur by M/s Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB).

The principal objection of the appellant against the impugned EC is that the slaughtering of animals and processing of meat cannot be at the same place where marketing is done.

The plea also referred to the recommendation of a Supreme Court appointed committee which said “DAMB may ensure that the traders are only indulging in the trade for which they are being provided the premises i. e. sale of livestock (live poultry & fish). Activities such as illegal slaughter must be prohibited at the premises of the market and must be carried out only in licensed slaughterhouse.” It also contended that there is no environment impact assessment of the slaughtering activity, as the evaluation is only of construction activity and suitability of the site in question, adjacent to Ghazipur dump site and impact on hygiene and public health has also not been assessed.

