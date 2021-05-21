Germany's Scholz welcomes U.S. proposal on global corporate minimum tax
Updated: 21-05-2021 14:06 IST
The latest U.S. proposal for a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15% will help to reach a breakthrough agreement on an international level this summer, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.
"This is really a big progress," Scholz told reporters at the beginning of talks with other eurozone finance ministers in Lisbon "We need an agreement. This will happen now."
