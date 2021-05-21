Germany's Scholz welcomes U.S. proposal on global corporate minimum tax

The latest U.S. proposal for a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15% will help to reach a breakthrough agreement on an international level this summer, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"This is really a big progress," Scholz told reporters at the beginning of talks with other eurozone finance ministers in Lisbon "We need an agreement. This will happen now."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)