Germany's Scholz welcomes U.S. proposal on global corporate minimum tax

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 21-05-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 14:03 IST
The latest U.S. proposal for a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15% will help to reach a breakthrough agreement on an international level this summer, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"This is really a big progress," Scholz told reporters at the beginning of talks with other eurozone finance ministers in Lisbon "We need an agreement. This will happen now."

