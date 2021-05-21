Light rains likely over next 3 days in parts of Rajasthan: Met office
Light to moderate rainfall is likely in parts of Rajasthan over the next three days due to an active Western Disturbance, a meteorological department official said on Friday. A Western Disturbance is a weather pattern forming an area of low pressure that brings sudden showers, snow and fog in north and northwest parts of India.
''With a new Western Disturbance getting active, light to moderate rainfall is likely in parts of western and northern Rajasthan in the next three days,'' the official said.
During this period, gusty winds flowing at speeds of 40-50 km per hour is likely in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions from from Friday to Sunday.
Similarly, light to moderate rain accompanied with wind flowing at 30-40 km per hour is likely in Jaipur and Bharatpur division during the period.
