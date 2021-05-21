Left Menu

Light rains likely over next 3 days in parts of Rajasthan: Met office

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 15:08 IST
Light rains likely over next 3 days in parts of Rajasthan: Met office
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Light to moderate rainfall is likely in parts of Rajasthan over the next three days due to an active Western Disturbance, a meteorological department official said on Friday. A Western Disturbance is a weather pattern forming an area of low pressure that brings sudden showers, snow and fog in north and northwest parts of India.

''With a new Western Disturbance getting active, light to moderate rainfall is likely in parts of western and northern Rajasthan in the next three days,'' the official said.

During this period, gusty winds flowing at speeds of 40-50 km per hour is likely in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions from from Friday to Sunday.

Similarly, light to moderate rain accompanied with wind flowing at 30-40 km per hour is likely in Jaipur and Bharatpur division during the period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021