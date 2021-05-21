Left Menu

Mumbai: Gangster Arun Gawli's fortress Dagdi Chawl to be redeveloped; 2 skyscrapers to occupy space

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 15:56 IST
Mumbai: Gangster Arun Gawli's fortress Dagdi Chawl to be redeveloped; 2 skyscrapers to occupy space
  • Country:
  • India

The once infamous den of underworld don Arun Gawli's criminal activities, Dagdi Chawl in Byculla here is all set to be redeveloped and make way for two swanky 40-storey residential buildings, an official said on Friday. The chawl, which was once a housing facility for workers employed in the nearby textile mills, currently has more than 350 tenants, with 10 four-storey structures.

The original tenants of the chawl, who spent their entire lives in their 120 sq ft homes, will get 450 sq ft apartments in the high-rises, the official said.

The proposal for redevelopment of the cessed building, sent by the landlord, has been approved by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), he said.

Gawli is the landlord of the property, which was once known as his fortress.

Speaking to PTI, Vinod Ghosalkar, chairman of the MHADA's Mumbai Building Repairs and Redevelopment Board said the structures in the chawl compound are more than 100 years old and two of them were in a dilapidated condition. ''The owner and tenants had come together and submitted a proposal for redevelopment in January. According to the rule, priority will be given to the owner in the redevelopment plan,'' he said.

While a Letter of Intent (LoI) has been issued for redevelopment, they will choose the builder and plan will be submitted to the BMC, the official said. The chawl has been in the limelight since the late 1970s, after Arun Gawli and his brother Pappa Gawli began their criminal activities.

Gawli is known to organise his 'darbar' in the chawl, and often it was a place for settlements, said Suresh Walishetty, retired assistant commissioner of police. The place was also in news due to the frequent police raids, which were conducted to nab dreaded members of the Gawli gang, he said. Walishetty said he had to use a sten gun to arrest Gawli in one such raid at the chawl. ''The gangster had created several hideouts inside the premises to evade the police. He even had a firing range inside the premises to test his weapons,'' the former cop said, adding that the chawl also had a 'bhatarkhana' (kitchen), where meals were served to at least 200 persons.

The chawl was in the news on Monday, when a 100-year-old tamarind tree in the compound fell due to the heavy rains caused by cyclone Tauktae. And like many iconic structures in the bustling metropolis, the chawl, which is probably not the most majestic structure, will go down in the city's history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021