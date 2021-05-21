NHC says 40% chance of cyclone over western Gulf of Mexico

A weather system forming over the western Gulf of Mexico has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall over portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana during the next few days," it said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)