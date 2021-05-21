Left Menu

Embassy REITS, its corporate tenants setting up 69 ICU-beds in 3 govt hospitals in Bengaluru

21-05-2021
Embassy Office Parks REIT and its corporate tenants have mobilized Rs 7.3 crore to set up 69 ICU beds in three government hospitals in Bengaluru. Embassy REIT has mobilized over Rs 7.3 crore with corporate partners ANZ, Swiss Re, and CapitaLand, among others, the company said in a statement. The Embassy-led consortium is setting up 69 fully fitted ICU beds, life-saving medical equipment, and manpower to operationalize ICUs in three government hospitals in Bengaluru. ''Currently, 46 of the 69 ICU Beds are in the process of being set up and operationalized at the Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Indiranagar and Jayanagar General Hospital. The remaining 23 ICU Beds will be finalized in the coming week,'' the statement said. The beneficiaries of these hospitals will receive treatment free of cost, it added. Embassy REIT, listed in April 2019, is India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns and operates a 42.4 million square feet portfolio of eight infrastructure - like office parks and four city-center office buildings in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region.

