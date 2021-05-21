Odd News Roundup: Cattle for raffle gets Thai town in mood for vaccines; Ole! Spanish chef gives thumbs up to a robot-made paella
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Cattle for raffle gets Thai town in moood for vaccines
A district of northern Thailand has launched a raffle campaign for inoculated residents to win a live cow per week for the rest of the year, in a bid to boost the local COVID-19 vaccination drive. From next month, one lucky vaccinated villager in the Mae Chaem district of Chiang Mai province will be randomly chosen every week to win a young cow worth around 10,000 baht ($319).
Ole! Spanish chef gives thumbs up to a robot-made paella
Can a robot cook a paella as tasty as that made by a Spanish chef? Yes, it can, according to a master chef who tried it. Spanish company BR5 has developed a robot that can cook one of the national cuisine's most world-renowned dishes. The product has already provoked the interest of some hotel chains and resorts outside Spain.
