Updated: 21-05-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Cattle for raffle gets Thai town in mood for vaccines; Ole! Spanish chef gives thumbs up to a robot-made paella

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Cattle for raffle gets Thai town in moood for vaccines

A district of northern Thailand has launched a raffle campaign for inoculated residents to win a live cow per week for the rest of the year, in a bid to boost the local COVID-19 vaccination drive. From next month, one lucky vaccinated villager in the Mae Chaem district of Chiang Mai province will be randomly chosen every week to win a young cow worth around 10,000 baht ($319).

Ole! Spanish chef gives thumbs up to a robot-made paella

Can a robot cook a paella as tasty as that made by a Spanish chef? Yes, it can, according to a master chef who tried it. Spanish company BR5 has developed a robot that can cook one of the national cuisine's most world-renowned dishes. The product has already provoked the interest of some hotel chains and resorts outside Spain.

