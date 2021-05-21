Left Menu

Maha: CIDCO housing scheme allotment to begin from Jul 1

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-05-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:58 IST
Maha: CIDCO housing scheme allotment to begin from Jul 1
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@CIDCO_Ltd)
  • Country:
  • India

State entity CIDCO on Friday said it would start allotting houses under its 2018-19 scheme from July 1.

The town planning authority for Navi Mumbai said under the scheme 25,000 homes in Taloja, Dronagiri, Kalamboli, Ghansoli and Kharghar have been built as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, adding that the allotment process would be completed by October.

''Applicants who have paid the complete installments will get one month's time from June 1 to pay the remaining miscellaneous charges and then CIDCO will give the possession of the houses from July 1. And where the installments were unpaid, those applicants are given an extension till July 31 to pay the balance amount,'' it said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021