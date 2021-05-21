Left Menu

G20 nations should join G7 countries with climate pledges, says U.S.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 21:28 IST
G20 nations should join G7 countries with climate pledges, says U.S.
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(JohnKerry)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry urged countries in the Group of 20 world's largest economies on Friday to match measures agreed by the smaller Group of Seven nations to reduce emissions to try to meet the goal of limiting the rise in global temperatures.

Earlier, the world's seven largest advanced economies agreed to stop international financing of coal projects by the end of this year, and eventually phase out such support for all fossil fuels, to meet globally agreed climate change targets.

"We do call on all G20 countries now, and all other major economies to join with us. This is not just a one-off event, we hope. It is critical to the goals that we all have for Glasgow," he told a news conference after a two-day virtual summit hosted by London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021