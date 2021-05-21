Rain, cloud keep mercury in check in Delhi

A brief spell of rain and cloudy skies kept the mercury in check in Delhi on Friday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, recorded 3 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar gauged 2.8 mm, 3.2 mm and 3.4 mm rainfall, respectively, during the period.

The capital recorded a maximum of 33.1 degrees and a minimum of 19.4 degrees Celsius, both seven notches below normal.

A record 119.3 mm rainfall had pounded Delhi under the impact of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a western disturbance in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday, breaking all the previous records for May, according to the IMD.

This was double the previous record rainfall of 60 mm on May 24 in 1976.

The city had also recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 16 notches below normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951.

