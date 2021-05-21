Left Menu

After last year's lockdown, Assam tea industry now reeling under deficit rains

On the International Tea Day on Friday, the production situation in the worlds largest tea-growing region, Assam, is not very impressive as the yield is very low due to climate change and Covid-19 pandemic.The industry suffered due to lockdown last year while severe deficit of rainfall caused havoc in production in the early part of the season this year, North Eastern Tea Association NETA Chairman Sunil Jallan said.The year 2021 has been an unusual year till now for the Assam tea industry as far as production is concerned.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-05-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 23:07 IST
After last year's lockdown, Assam tea industry now reeling under deficit rains
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the International Tea Day on Friday, the production situation in the world's largest tea-growing region, Assam, is not very impressive as the yield is very low due to climate change and Covid-19 pandemic.

The industry suffered due to lockdown last year while severe deficit of rainfall caused havoc in production in the early part of the season this year, North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) Chairman Sunil Jallan said.

''The year 2021 has been an unusual year till now for the Assam tea industry as far as production is concerned. A study has been carried out to assess the crop loss due to the impact of prolonged drought like situation. This study has also taken into account the recent rainfall,'' NETA Advisor Bidyananda Barkakoty said.

As per the study, the crop deficit from January to May this year will be about 60 million kgs compared to the production in the same period in 2019, said Barkakoty.

''We have not compared this years figures with those of 2020, because last year the crop deficit from January to May was 78 million kgs due to Covid lockdown. In percentage terms, the crop deficit from January to May this year will be about 40 per cent compared to the same period of 2019,'' said Barkakoty.

Assam tea is grown in the lowlands of the state and is cultivated in Brahmaputra and Barak Valleys with the tea estates collectively yielding approximately 680.5 million kg tea annually.

Now, due to very low crop production till May, which is likely to continue in June as well, the revenue deficit would be huge, Bharatiya Cha Parishad (BCP) Chairman Nalin Khemani said.

Extreme weather fluctuations both in terms of temperature and rainfall have severely impacted the growth of tea leaves, said BCP Advisor Mrigendra Jalan.

The drop of temperature from 34 to 19 degrees centigrade coupled with hardly any sunshine for the last one week, is playing havoc with the crop, he said.

''We do not remember facing such a prolonged drought in the last 30 years,'' said Manoj Jallan, former Chairman of NETA.

''Apart from the huge loss of crop due to rainfall deficit, the drought at the very beginning of the tea season has also delayed the application of fertilisers by around two months. This will add to the loss of crop during the coming peak harvesting months,'' he said.

Amid the grim scenario, Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association secretary Dinesh Bihani sounded hopeful on the International Tea Day, saying that due to rainfall across all tea growing districts in Assam during the last 10 days will help boost production as well as yielding the best quality second flush teas.

The United Nations has designated 21 May as International Tea Day to promote and foster collective actions to implement activities in favour of the sustainable production and consumption of tea and raise awareness of its importance in fighting hunger and poverty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
2
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
3
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global
4
NASA to host EO Dashboard Hackathon to study COVID-19's environmental effects

NASA to host EO Dashboard Hackathon to study COVID-19's environmental effect...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021