Maha: 4-year-old girl dies in Nagpur wall collapse

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-05-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 23:21 IST
Maha: 4-year-old girl dies in Nagpur wall collapse
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 4-year-old girl died in a wall collapse in an under-construction house in Mankapur area of Nagpur on Friday morning, police said. The girl, identified as Vidya Petkar, was in the vicinity of the construction and got trapped in the debris when the wall collapsed and died after some time in hospital, a Mankapur police station official said.

