Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes Qinghai, China -GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Qinghai province in China, early on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake, which was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 7, was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-05-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 00:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Qinghai province in China, early on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake, which was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 7, was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages from the earthquake.

The epicenter of the quake was about 523 kilometers (325 miles) west southwest of Lanzhou, China, which has a population of over 2.6 million, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Qinghai is a sparsely populated province located on the northeastern part of the Tibetan Plateau.

