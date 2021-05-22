Left Menu

Vast Antarctic iceberg could drift through ocean for years

PTI | Paris | Updated: 22-05-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 00:56 IST
Vast Antarctic iceberg could drift through ocean for years
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A vast iceberg that broke off Antarctica earlier this month could drift through the ocean for several years before it breaks up and melts away, a scientist from the European Space Agency said Friday.

The iceberg, dubbed A-76, is more than 40 times the size of Paris, or about 73 times as big as Manhattan, making it the largest currently afloat.

It was first spotted by scientists at the British Antarctic Survey and confirmed by the U.S. National Ice Center using images taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel 1A satellite.

Mark Drinkwater, a senior scientist at the space agency, said that while icebergs regularly calve from Antarctic ice shelfs, the region where A-76 broke off had seen relatively little change in recent decades.

"It's become a poster child, obviously, and there'll be a lot of attention on it,'' he said of the 4,320 square-kilometer (1,668 square-mile) floating island of ice.

A-76 will eventually escape from the Weddel Sea around Antarctica and drift into the South Atlantic, but that journey could take years, Drinkwater said.

"We've seen icebergs that can last up to 18 years that have been tracked around Antarctica if they remain in relatively cold waters," he said. "But it's likely that once this thing gets ejected from the Weddel Sea out into the South Atlantic, it'll disintegrate fairly quickly." The even larger iceberg A-68 that calved from Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf in 2017 disappeared by early this year.

Drinkwater said satellites have helped scientists keep track of the changes happening on the vast but largely uninhabited continent that would otherwise go unnoticed.

"The continent that everybody thinks of as a benign, frozen part of the world that never changes is actually very dynamic," he said, adding that increasing calving activity in parts of Antarctica monitored from space over the past 30 years can be attributed to climate change.

Antarctic ice shelves regularly lose large chunks to the sea even as fresh ice forms inland, a process that Drinkwater compared to a bank account that's continually being paid into and withdrawn from.

"Parts of Antarctica are in arrears, and that's largely a consequence of increase in temperature or large calving events that have removed ice and destabilized the ice shelves themselves," he said. "Climate is responsible for these changes. And over the longer term, of course, it will have wide-ranging impacts in different locations around Antarctica."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
2
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
3
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global
4
NASA to host EO Dashboard Hackathon to study COVID-19's environmental effects

NASA to host EO Dashboard Hackathon to study COVID-19's environmental effect...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021