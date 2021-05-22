3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh's Kargil
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Kargil district of Ladakh on Saturday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 22-05-2021, 08:37:47 IST, Lat: 34.57 & Long: 76.64, Depth: 40 Km, Location: 46km E of Kargil, Laddakh, India," the NCS said in a tweet.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
