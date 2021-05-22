Left Menu

NHC says subtropical storm Ana forms over the Atlantic

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 14:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Subtropical Storm Ana, the first named storm of the season, has formed northeast of Bermuda in the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

The system is located about 200 miles (320 km) northeast of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the NHC added.

