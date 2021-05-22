Left Menu

Maha: Nine shops gutted in fire at market in Raigad; no casualties

At least nine shops were gutted in a fire that erupted in a market place in Nagothane town of Maharashtras Raigad district, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said on Saturday.

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 22-05-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 14:35 IST
Maha: Nine shops gutted in fire at market in Raigad; no casualties
  • Country:
  • India

At least nine shops were gutted in a fire that erupted in a market place in Nagothane town of Maharashtra's Raigad district, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said on Saturday. The blaze broke out at a confectionery at the market in Shivaji Chowk area late on Friday night, and it quickly spread to adjoining shops, the official said. The police and the fire brigade were subsequently alerted and firefighting units from different parts of Nagothane and Roha MIDC rushed to the scene, he said.

At least nine shops were completely gutted in the blaze that spread due to gusty winds, the official said.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, a panchnama is being conducted to assess the damages, the official said. The Nagothane police is investigating the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021