Western disturbance triggers rains in parts of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rains triggered by a western disturbance occurred at a few places in Rajasthan with Chidawa in Jhunjhunu receiving a maximum of 4 cm rainfall since Friday, officials said on Saturday.

Udaipurwati, Nawalgarh (both in Jhunjhunu), Talera in Bundi, Ramgarahshekhran (Sikar) and Poogal (Bikaner) recorded rainfall of 3 cm each, according to the weather department here.

The department has predicted light to moderate places at several places in the state on Saturday and Sunday.

